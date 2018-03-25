SCRUMPTIOUS and sweet treats were on offer - for a modest sum - at Newport's Beechwood House today, as cake makers showed off their skills.

The fourth Great Welsh Cake Off, organised by the Action For Children Fostering Wales, attracted around 20 entries, with categories for adults, 12-year-olds and teenagers, and under-12s.

More important than winning however, was taking part - especially after prizes were handed out and there was a chance to sample the mouthwatering cakes.

Name the bear, tombola, children's crafts and cake decorating, and a refreshments stall, also raised money to help fund a fun day out for children fostered through the charity.

"This standard of cake making has been really high again this year, and it's been for a great cause," said Matt Lewis, of Action For Children Fostering Wales.