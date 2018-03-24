A FARMER has been left devastated after thieves reportedly stole around £18,000 worth of equipment.

Thieves are reported to have stolen a hog roast van, motorbike,quad bike, tools and other farm equipment from Blaun-cwm Farm in Trefil, near Tredegar.

Farmer Mark Jones said the theft, reported to police, happened at around midnight on Friday.

He said the theft has left him feeling at "rock bottom."

"I left at around 10.30pm and they must have watched me go back to my house," he said.

"The fact they watched me has left me feeling on edge.

"I am shocked and I feel empty."

Mr Jones said he fears the theft will hit the business hard.

Earlier this month Mr Jones had used his tractor to help people stranded in the snow in Tredegar and Ebbw Vale.

Friend Leon Cale said: "Just a few weeks ago he was helping out people in the snow off his own back.

"For this to have happened now is dreadful."

Mr Jones wished to thank those who have offered help.

An appeal on Facebook has been shared more than 7,000 times, while a tweet shared by @tredegarwales reached more than 57,000 people.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 12.20am on Saturday, March 24, officers were called to a farm in the Tredegar following reports of a barn being broken into.

"Suspects made off in a stolen red Ford Transit van, containing a hog roast oven on wheels, and towing a silver galvanised steel trailer, which was carrying a red Honda TRX quad bike.

"During the incident, diesel was also siphoned from a tractor at the farm."

Anyone with information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 10 24/03/2018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.