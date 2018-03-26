UPDATE 26/03/18 9.15am

The man who was arrested has been released under investigation.

FIVE people have been taken to hospital after a serious multi-vehicle crash which has closed a busy road.

The section of the A4048 Markham toTredegar remains closed following the five-vehicle crash.

Gwent Police were called at around 4.55pm to the crash near Tredegar.

A spokesman said: "Officers dealt with a five-vehicle collision with four of the vehicles with extensive damage.

"Five people have been injured and taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

"A male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and remains in custody at this time.

"The A4048 remains closed and officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to call 101, quoting log 339 of 25/3/2018."

Police are aiming to re-open the road by 9.30pm.

Regarding the road closure between Tredegar and Blackwood: We are aiming to reopen the road by 9:30pm tonight. Thanks for your patience. — Tredegar Officers (@gptredegar) March 25, 2018

A4048 Markham toTregegar closed following serious collision. Please avoid this road for now. Officers at scene dealing with recoveries and investigation. #ASU #SCIU

@gpblackwood @gptredegar pic.twitter.com/VNX6xDnAqv — Area Support West (@GPASUWest) March 25, 2018

