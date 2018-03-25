LAST week the Conservative government blocked a bill in Westminster that would have brought an end to unpaid trial shifts.

Trial shifts and unpaid probationary periods allow employers to take advantage of those desperate for work and unsure of their rights. It’s a practice that affects the lowest paid most of all, those who are likely to be in insecure work.

Speaking in the debate in Westminster, SNP MP Stewart McDonald mentioned a new branch of Aldi that had advertised 150 unpaid trial shifts when it opened.

A multinational supermarket chain should not be asking prospective employers to work for free in hopes of being employed later on.

It is exploitative.

When someone undertakes work for a business, it is only fair for then to be properly paid for their labour.

Sadly, exploitative work is on the rise in Wales.

Employment figures have improved since the financial crash, more people are now in work. But those figures disguise that too much of that work is insecure and poorly paid.

Zero hours contracts, which do not offer guaranteed hours from one week to the next, make it impossible for workers to plan or budget.

How can a working parent arrange childcare when their working pattern can change at the whim of their employer?

Bogus self-employment, where workers who clearly work for one company according to that company’s rules, regulations and timetable, are forced to register as self-employed is undermining people’s work place rights.

The TUC estimates that 1.8 million people in the UK are at risk of missing out on key rights like redundancy pay, protection against unfair dismissal, and the right to return to your job after having a baby.

One study found that 61 per cent of people who identified as being in insecure work had suffered stress or anxiety as a result of the nature of their job.

Too often people in insecure work feel they have to keep working when they’re ill, or risk being penalised by having their hours reduced, or even, in the case of some delivery companies, being fined for having a day off.

We need greater awareness of the workers rights we do have, and for the resources and powers of enforcement of those rights to be strengthened.

An economy that is built on exploitation and insecure employment is an economy that is not working for far too many people in Wales.