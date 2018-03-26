CHILDREN in Wales who suffer from seizures will now be able to get access to a newly-approved drug.

The All-Wales Medicine Strategy Group (AWMSG), which regulates the availability of drugs in Wales, has approved for use lacosamide (Vimpat) as an adjunctive therapy - to be used with the primary treatment - for epilepsy for children aged four-15 years.

The drug will be used in the treatment of partial-onset seizures, even if the partial seizure spreads across the brain.

In Wales, paediatric epilepsy is the most common neurological disorder, affecting around 0.7per cent of all children.

Around 10-29 per cent of paediatric epilepsy patients find that currently available anti-epileptic drugs do not control their seizures sufficiently, highlighting the need for new treatment options.

Lacosamide will be made available through the New Treatment Fund for Wales, which has made £80 million available to speed up access to the latest medicines recommended by the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and AWMSG.

Health boards in Wales must make a NICE- or AWMSG-recommended medicine available no later than two months from the date the guidance is published. This requirement has shortened by a third the maximum amount of time before which a health board must make a treatment available.

“This is a great example of the New Treatment Fund working for epilepsy patients and their families in Wales. This can be a debilitating and distressing condition,” said health secretary Vaughan Gething.

“I look forward to seeing the fund continuing to promptly deliver the latest, innovative medicines to patients who need them, making a real difference to their lives.”

Epilepsy is characterised by seizures due to abnormal electrical activity in the brain. These can vary from the briefest lapses of attention or muscle jerks, to severe and prolonged convulsions such as violent and involuntary muscle contractions. Seizures can also vary in frequency, from less than one per year to several per day.

The Scottish Medicines Consortium has also approved lacosamide (Vimpat®) for use by the NHS in Scotland. The drug is not routinely available on the NHS in England.