A SEXUAL predator who carried out “horrific” crimes against children in the 1980s has been jailed for 18 years.

Gwent Police praised the courage of Brian Nurdon’s victims who gave evidence against him in court.

The 67-year-old, from Newport, was caught after one of them came forward in 2016 to report a rape claim against him from more than 30 years before.

During the investigation, further victims contacted police to say they had been sexually assaulted or raped by Nurdon.

Again, these were historic allegations from around the same period in the Eighties.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Elaine Newbury said: “This was a sensitive and complex investigation into a serious sexual predator who showed no remorse following the horrific crimes he committed against children during the 1980s.

“These have had a lasting impact on his victims and I’d like to praise their courage in coming forward.

“The sentence he has received reflects the severity of the crimes against the then children.”

Nurdon was convicted of two counts of rape and four indecent assault charges.

He was cleared of committing 10 rapes, three indecent assaults and four counts of indecency with a child.

Nurdon was convicted of some of the offences on September 20, 2017. A retrial was held on March 14 this year after the jury failed to reach a verdict on some of the other charges.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Michael Fitton, QC, sentenced him to 12 years in prison for the rapes, to run concurrently, and 18 months consecutively for each of the indecent assaults.