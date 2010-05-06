AGAIN Paul Flynn MP is up and running, warning of the potential cyber influence which could affect the results and running of our elections. Now I know this happened in USA but they have a total different electoral system than UK, largely based on the computer and the raz-ma-taz of flag waving and such. I raise this as this possible threat for us in Flynn's latest obsession is pretty low.

The MPs article is well worth a read.

However, I fail to see how the actual results of elections van be 'manipulated'. I wouldn't knock the potential for effecting voting choices and mind games as in the book '1984' but lets be honest are we all that vulnerable? Most of us know who we will vote for, some change their minds particularly in marginal seat areas, That is democracy,but can you see massive chunks of the country changing because of these possible cyber tricks? So potential fiddling is playing mental tricks to convince people how to vote.

I can see no way cyber blocking the UK system:-stuffing the ballot boxes with fake votes, fraud, bribing te Returning Officer and staff -would be successful. Perhaps there will come a day when our electoral system become is computer reliant, but until then Paul Flynn i will leave you to have fun with your new cyber investigation.

Jim Dyer,

Stockton Road,

Newport