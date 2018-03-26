AROUND £30,000 has been raised for an eight-year-old boy with a brain disorder.

Thomas Meacham, of Pontllanfraith, was diagnosed with Adrenoleukodystrophy (known as ALD) at the beginning of January this year.

ALD is a rare, genetic disorder characterised by the breakdown or loss of myelin – the fatty covering surrounding nerve cells in the brain.

It is most dangerous in childhood and can lead to a long-term coma.

Since receiving the diagnosis, family and friends have been supporting the Meacham family and are raising as much money as possible for them.

Several fundraising events have been held to help raise money for the Pontllanfraith Primary pupil's treatment.

The latest took place this weekend at the Knockout Pro Wrestling Academy after one of Thomas's best friends Jake Davies - who attends the academy - asked if they could host a charity show.

Beth Davies, mum of Jake, said: "It was a fantastic night and it was a sell-out.

"We had to reschedule the event on March 18 because of the weather.

"Around 115 people turned up to the charity match.

"Jake goes there and it was his idea. I asked the owner and he jumped at the chance and said yes.

"All the wrestlers were trainee wrestlers and within half an hour of being asked they said yes.

"We raised around £820 in total."

Thanks to fundraising, around £30,000 in total has been raised for the Meacham family.

For more information on future events or to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thomsstory