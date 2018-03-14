GWENT Police are appealing for information after a crash left a motorbike rider in hospital with serious injuries.

The crash between a car and the bike happened at approximately 6.30pm on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 on the junction of the High Street in Blackwood.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "The rider of the motorcycle was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital with serious injuries and remains in a stable but not life threatening condition." Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 434 14/03/2018.