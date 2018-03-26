NEWPORT is set to host a new, family-friendly music festival in August.

Portstock 2018 - to be held at Tredegar Park - is a new fundraising event for St David's Hospice Care, and promises two stages of live music ranging from acoustic artists to rock bands.

Eight acts will be playing on the day. The headline act and two others will be announced at a later date, but those confirmed so far are The Ed Sheeran Encounter, Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band, Barracwda, The Apple Tree Theory and The Sisterhood.

Portstock will take place on Saturday August 18 and a range of other activities will be available for all ages. A funfair and a climbing wall are among the attractions being lined up for children, and there will be craft stalls, workshops and a large selection of food and drink outlets, including licensed bars, on the site.

Tickets cost £22 for adults and 314 for children, and a family ticket - two adults, two children under 16 - is also available at £55.

For more information, and to book tickets, contact St David's hospice Care fundraising on 01633 851051, e-mail portstock@stdavidshospicecare.org or visit http://stdavidshospicecare.org/event-details/portstock-2018/ or Twitter @portstockfest

Details and updates can also be found at https://www.facebook.com/portstockfestival/