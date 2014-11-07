LIFE expectancy for women in Newport aged 65 has fallen since 2011, it has been revealed.

Figures uncovered by South Wales East AM Steffan Lewis have shown, in 2011 women in Newport aged 65 could expect to live, on average, another 20 years and four months.

But, by 2016, this had fallen by more than a month.

This is the first time women's life expectancy in Newport has dropped since 2003, when it decreased by a similar figure.

Plaid Cymru AM Mr Lewis said the figures should act as "a warning sign".

"We have seen deep cuts to public services since the Conservatives came to power in 2010, and it is beginning to have a real impact on people’s lives," he said. "We should view this fall in life expectancy as the canary in the mine, a sign that austerity is seriously damaging our communities."

Mr Lewis said health and care services were already struggling with the twin challenges of ever-increasing demand and falling budgets, while other support services were being cut.

"It’s very worrying to see women’s life expectancy in Newport fall and suggests that something is going seriously wrong," he said.

“For most of my lifetime, life expectancy rates have risen as living conditions have improved and health care has advanced.

"But these statistics show that we cannot take that progress for granted.

"Women over 65 in Newport are bearing the brunt of the support that has made us healthier and live longer being worn away.”

Similar decreases were also recorded in Swansea, Merthyr Tydfil and Wrexham.

Nationally, life expectancy has increased steadily, with baby boys born in the UK expected to live to an average of 82 years and four months, while girls living to 85 years and 10 months.

Newport City Council and the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board were contacted for comment.