Royal Mail this week increased the price of sending a letter.

Sending a first-class letter now costs an extra 2p, with the price of a stamp going up from 65p to 67p. The cost of a second-class stamp also rose 2p, from 56p to 58p.

Meanwhile, the cost of sending a large letter went up 3p – to £1.01 for first class and 79p for second class.

Royal Mail sad it had not taken the decision lightly and that Britain’s stamp prices “are among the best value in Europe”.

A spokesman said: “Royal Mail understands that many companies and households are finding it hard in the current economic environment.

“As a result, we have considered any pricing changes very carefully and in doing so have sought to minimise any impact on our customers.

“These changes are necessary to help ensure the sustainability of the Universal Postal Service.”