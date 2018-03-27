FOLLOWING a review of work carried out on the A465 between Gilwern and Brynmawr road closure dates have been amended.

There will be no road closure on Wednesday, March 28.

However, the road will close today at 8.30pm and open again at 6am tomorrow.

Diversions will be in place on either end of the closure, with the road only remaining open for emergency services vehicles.

Costain, the company carrying out the work, have apologised for any confusion caused.

The road was closed at the weekend for the installation of Blackrock pedestrian footbridge across the full width of the road and the removal of the temporary Bailey bridge near the Brynmawr roundabout.

The official diversion route can be seen at a465.info/diversion

For more information, call the South Wales Trunk Road Agent (SWTRA) on 0300 123 1213. Select 1 for English, then select 2 for road maintenance issues.

Alternatively queries queries can be directed to Costain via public liaison officer Jeff Mapps at jeff.mapps@costain.com or by calling 01873 833 100 or 0845 600 2664.