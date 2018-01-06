This week the Ringland Library Reading Group have reviewed Adrian McKinty’s novel Police At The Station And They Don’t Look Friendly.

Giving a maverick cop a liking for alcohol and drugs is a familiar strategy for authors, but Sean Duffy is a cultured man, and despite or maybe because of his shortcomings, makes an agreeable hero. A Catholic based in a predominantly Protestant area faces prejudice on a daily basis but he encounters many other challenges in his job.

Set in 1988 Belfast, this latest in a series of Sean Duffy thrillers takes us to the harsh side of everyday life where gunfire and bombings are expectations rather than surprises. We first meet the RUC Inspector in a grim situation but although we know he’s bound to escape his captors in all the dire circumstances Adrian McKinty places him, this is an enjoyable, if rough, ride. We’re often sitting on our hero’s shoulder as he drives at nerve-wracking speed along the highways and byways of Northern Ireland.

Duffy’s excellent relationship with his two colleagues at the station shows their loyalty. And he has the love of a good woman, though his romantic life is strewn with more obstacles than a Mills and Boon novel has steamy moments.

There are twists and turns right the way through this story but if you enjoy a disturbing tale of mayhem and murder, laced with a dark sense of humour, you’re in the right place.

