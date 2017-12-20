AN ACT of Christmas kindness in Cwmbran by a member of the public towards a Big Issue seller has been captured on video.

Ian Lloyd, who works as a bus driver, was on a break when he saw a man hand over a TV and stand to the seller, who he knows by the name of Vince.

Picture Ian Lloyd

The Big Issue seller, who was standing near to Glyndwr Road in the town centre, when he received the surprise items.

“He's always on that bridge and I see him every day as I drive buses for Phil Anslow and Sons so always give him a nod or a wave,” said Mr Lloyd.

“He's a nice guy and he’s just fallen on hard times from what I gather.

“I was on my break on Monday morning and Vince was in his usual place when I spotted the other guy place a TV down at Vince's feet, then he gestured to him that he'd be back in two minutes.”

Picture Ian Lloyd

Mr Lloyd was not sure what was going on, but it became clear when the man, who has been identified as Martin Lewis of Croesyceiliog, returned.

Picture Ian Lloyd

“So I thought he'd ask Vince to mind the telly for him while he popped to a shop or something, then I saw him coming back with the stand and for whatever reason I knew I had to film it,” he said.

“So I got my phone out and started recording and you can see in the video how happy he is.

“It really brightened my day up so I can't imagine how Vince was feeling.

“After a quick conversation they shook hands and the guy left, leaving Vince punching the air with joy.

“I went over and spoke to him after this and he told me about himself, he told me he'd just got a bedsit but had no TV.

Picture Ian Lloyd

“So I thought I'd upload the video to Facebook to show there are still some decent people out there that do charitable things purely because they want to help and not for recognition.

“Well done that man I say.”

Picture Ian Lloyd