THE murder of a woman who was shot dead by her estranged husband in Newport could not have been prevented, a review has concluded.

One Newport, the city’s public services board (PSB), has published a domestic homicide review into the death of Caroline Parry.

Caroline Mrs Parry was murdered on August 8, 2013, by her estranged husband Christopher Parry, identified in the report as Adult B, who then attempted to kill himself.

Mrs Parry’s body was found by police on Seabreeze Avenue, Lliswerry, where she had died with gunshot wounds to her back.

Her husband Christopher Parry – who Mrs Parry, 49, had left in spring 2013 – was convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

He was sentenced to serve at least 26 years before he is eligible for parole.

In the report it stated that Mr Parry had gone to his GP twice before he killed his wife, and it said “he was very anxious, not sleeping, not eating and felt depressed although he had no suicidal thoughts.”

The report also said that “there had been no contact with any agencies relating to domestic abuse prior to the first contact with Gwent Police in May 2013, three months before Mrs Parry’s death.”

There were several altercations with the pair, including one incident on May 1, 2013 where Mrs Parry contacted Gwent Police using the non-emergency 101 number to report that she had separated from her husband some three weeks before and that he had been stalking her.

The second altercation included an accusation of Mrs Parry assaulting her mother-in-law and the third was when Mrs Parry rang 101 saying her husband refused to give her her passport back.

The report said that “due to the circumstances of those previous incidents and the levels of engagement with agencies it is not clear what else could have been done to raise the awareness of services.”

It went on to say “the behaviours of the police were examined by the IPCC and their failings have been identified” but this “does not appear to have been a systemic failure, as the officers have not followed their own guidance, therefore it appears to have been individual failings”.

In conclusion, the report said “nothing in the review that indicates the homicide could have been predicted or prevented”.

It said: “Mrs Parry was escaping an abusive marriage and reported several incidents indicating patterns of behaviour from her abuser.

"Those behaviours should have been identified and managed to the appropriate level, which they were not.

“Gwent Police have now changed their policies and have highlighted the need for positive action in terms of managing domestic abuse incidents, particularly when there are firearms in the household or there is access to firearms.

“Gwent Police has implemented the recommendations made within that report and consequently there is nothing in this review from the analysis, lessons learned or conclusions that is outstanding.”

Following his wife’s death, Christopher Parry admitted manslaughter, but denied murder, claiming he drove to Seabreeze Avenue, intending only to kill himself in front of Mrs Parry.

He told detectives: “I would shoot myself so she would remember how much I loved her.”

Christopher Parry drove to her new home in Liberty Grove, where she lived with her new partner, on August 8 and then left to park in Seabreeze Avenue.

There, he waited until his wife drove out of Liberty Grove on her way to work. Seeing him, she stopped her car and got out.

He went to the boot of his car, retrieved his semi-automatic shotgun and shot her twice in the back at close range.

He then turned the gun on himself in a botched suicide attempt, leaving him with serious facial injuries.

Following the court case, One Newport PSB decided that a domestic homicide review (DHR) should be undertaken.

It commissioned Tony Blockley to carry out the DHR and it has now been published after being agreed by the Home Office.

Mr Blockley’s report said nothing in the review indicated that Mrs Parry’s - although the report refers to her as Karen - death could have been predicted or prevented.

There had been limited contact with agencies prior to the murder although it appeared there had been abuse within the marriage for many years.

Following Mrs Parry’s death, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) investigated the circumstances and actions of police officers in relation to a number of incidents.

The IPCC concluded that there were misconduct and performance issues for individual officers and a number of organisational shortcomings that Gwent Police needed to address.

Mr Blockley said that as Gwent Police had implemented the recommendations within the IPCC report, there were no outstanding issues raised in the review.

Superintendent Matthew Williams, the safe and cohesive lead for One Newport, said: “We would like to express our sympathy to ‘Karen’s’ family and friends who suffered such a tragic and devastating loss.

“We would like to thank Tony Blockley for his thorough review.

"DHRs are vital because they highlight where public bodies can improve their responses to try and prevent similar incidents in the future.

“One Newport is pleased to note that, as highlighted in the report, Gwent Police had already taken action to address shortcomings that had been identified by the IPCC.”

DHRs are required by law and for Newport this is the responsibility of the One Newport partnership.

A DHR considers the circumstances that led to the death of a person aged 16 or over from the violence, abuse or neglect by a relation, partner or ex-partner or a member of the same household.

It enables public bodies, and relevant community and voluntary sector organisations to identify where responses to the situation could have been improved.