THE first plans for a an M4 Relief Road around Newport were made in 1991.

Since then the scheme have been dumped twice amid numerous inquiries and consultations.

MAY 1991: Welsh secretary David Hunt announced plans for a new motorway between Magor and Castleton, with work expected to begin in 2000.

JUNE 1993: Plans for the £300 million stretch unveiled. In the same month environmentalists said they were concerned Magor Reserve would be “swallowed up” by the new motorway.

SEPTEMBER 1993: Chancellor Kenneth Clarke said the scheme would be paid for by the public sector via tolls.

NOVEMBER 2001: It is announced a decision on whether or not to build the road could be made by Christmas, but this is later delayed until the following year.

MARCH 2002: Plans shelved by transport minister Sue Essex.

NOVEMBER 2004: Plans are said to be back on track.

APRIL 2006: New route unveiled. Although it was designed to reduce the impact on Gwent Levels, opponents said the damage to environment would not be significantly reduced.

SEPTEMBER 2007: Deputy first minister Ieuan Wyn Jones said it was planned to open the new road in 2013.

AUGUST 2008: Construction work expected to begin in 2010.

JULY 2009: The scheme is axed.

DECEMBER 2011: Chancellor George Osbourne resurrects talks of an M4 relief road.

MARCH 2012: Public inquiry into solutions to traffic problems on the M4 is held.

SEPTEMBER 2013: Another consultation is held.

DECEMBER 2013: Professor Stuart Cole unveils his ‘blue route’ proposal, involving turning part of the South Distributor Road into a new dual carriageway.

JULY 2014: Wales’ transport minister Edwina Hart named the so-called ‘black route’ as the Welsh Government’s preferred version of the plan.

MARCH 2016: The Welsh Government presents draft orders relating to the plan, including compulsory purchase orders.

JULY 2016: Economy and transport minister Ken Skates announces a public inquiry will begin in November 2016.

OCTOBER 2016: Mr Skates announces the public inquiry has been delayed.

FEBRUARY 2017: Public inquiry begins. It is revealed 22 alternatives to the black route have been presented.

JULY 2017: THE UK Government announces tolls on the two Severn bridges will be scrapped by the end of 2018. Some claim this will increase traffic on the M4.

SEPTEMBER 2017: The Welsh Government publishes Compulsory Purchase Orders for parts of Newport Docks and areas in Pill.

DECEMBER 2017: The Welsh Government announces the planned completion date of the project has been pushed back two years to 2023, and it will cost £136 million more than previously planned.