GWENT Police are appealing for information following two burglaries in Newport where quantities of Asian gold jewellery, estimated to be around £60,000 in value, was stolen.

The first incident occurred on Thursday, December 14 at around 6.10pm, when officers received a report of a burglary at an address on Eisteddfod Walk.

During the burglary the offenders took two identical Asian gold bracelets, worth approximately £2,000.

Two men, described as being in their late teens or early 20s, white and wearing dark hooded clothing and tracksuit tops were seen running from the property towards Chepstow Road. The second incident occurred at a property in Ladyhill Road at around 7.50pm on Tuesday, December 19.

Officers understand the offenders gained access through a downstairs rear window and during the burglary Asian gold jewellery worth between £50,000 and £60,000 was taken.

Anyone with information about these burglaries or has been offered high value gold for sale is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting the relevant log number: Eisteddfod Walk – 378 14/12/17; and Ladyhill Road – 447 19/12/17.

Gwent Police has had a number of similar cases in recent months and we believe the offenders are targeting specific homes in a bid to steal valuable Asian gold.

Officers are advising extra care when ensuring their valuables and avoid becoming a victim of theft:

• Keep any high value items in a safe deposit box or bank. Where this is not possible, put them in a safe, which is secured to a wall or floor and complies with official insurance rating standards.

• Take numerous pictures of your jewellery and itemise each one on your home insurance to ensure they are covered by your policy.

• Invest in CCTV and burglar alarms wherever possible for extra security and peace of mind.

• These criminals are believed to scope areas for homes that could be potential targets, please be aware of anybody acting suspiciously. If you are in any doubt, call the police.