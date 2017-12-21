A KICKBOXER who left his partner in a coma after beating and strangling her over the course of a weekend has been jailed for life.

Dennis Ross carried out the prolonged assault at his Rogerstone flat in July this year which resulted in his partner suffering life-threatening injuries.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to attempted murder in October and was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court today.

Police were originally called to Vivian House, in Golden Mile View, after they received a 999 call with a voice saying "he's going to kill me".

When police arrived on the morning of July 9 they found Ross's partner Sian Davies lying on the bed.

She was unable to open her eyes due to the amount of swelling, was barely conscious and was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital remaining unconscious for a number of weeks.

Her injuries included broken ribs, severe bruising, kidney damage, pneumonia, small cuts and frostbite from an ice pack left on her face.

Medical professionals also found marks on her neck which were caused from being strangled with a ligature.

Pathologist Derek James concluded it was not possible to tell how many bruises there were but they were "best measured in dozens".

He found injuries were consistent with a fist, while an injury on her belly could have been inflicted with a cord or rope used as a whip.

The prosecutor added that the bruising was so severe a paramedic "couldn't determine her race or ethnicity".

Many neighbours had heard noises coming from the flat before police were called.

One neighbour said the sounds were so loud the impact "shook the TV" and caused an ornament to fall due to the "intensity".

Although the time scale of the assaults is unknown, forensic evidence revealed traces of blood and hair in several rooms suggesting the attacks were prolonged.

Michael Jones, prosecuting, said Ross's grandmother was asked to go to the flat on July 9 to "have a word" with his girlfriend following "an argument"

After telling her he was on his "last strike", he picked up a carving knife and threatened to kill himself, the court heard.

After Patricia Ross rang 999 just before 10.15am the police arrived, forcing entry to the flat.

When arrested, Ross denied the assault and claimed he had picked Miss Davies up from Newport after she had been attacked.

When asked why he didn't take her to hospital, he said due to his background history and the fact he had blood on him, "people would think he did it".

The court later heard that Ross had several convictions for serious assaults on ex-partners.

When Ross's recent victim Miss Davies,32, awoke from her coma, she recalled incident of being grabbed by the throat, being slapped in the face and threats being made.

In her victim personal statement, she said "everything has become a battle" and that she is relying heavily on family support.

But injuries such as losing a tooth and cigarette burn scars are a "constant reminder" of what happened.

"The after-effects are still dominating my life," she said.

"I thought Dennis was kind and caring but how wrong I was."

Mum Sharon Davies, speaking at the hearing, added that the assault had a "devastating effect" on her daughter, leaving her "afraid of her own shadow".

Judge Eleri Rees, sentencing Ross, said: "You're a highly trained kickboxer and therefore the use of your fists and feet would be the equivalent of using a weapon".

She added the victim is likely to suffer long-term psychological effects as she had experienced domestic abuse before meeting Ross.

In summary, the judge also referenced the defendant's previous alcohol and drug use, history of domestic violence and the "severity" of violence in Sian's case.

"It is impossible to predict when it would be safe to release you into the community," she said.

Ross was sentenced to a discretionary life sentence with a minimum prison term of seven years and 140 days.

He will appear before the parole board after this term ends and will remain on licence for the rest of his life.

Millie Davies of the CPS said: “The defendant assaulted his partner over a weekend, which continued even when she was unconscious. Most of the investigation was carried out whilst the victim was in a coma.

“The CPS presented a compelling case using expert evidence to detail the locations of the assaults within the flat which, in conjunction with the pathologist report, resulted in a guilty plea at an early stage. “We are determined to bring those that engage in domestic violence to justice.

“We hope that the conclusion of the case will bring Miss Davies some comfort.

Gwent Police Detective Constable, Elaine Newbury, said: “We are pleased with the sentence handed down today which reflects the seriousness of the offence.

"Ross put his victim through a sustained and prolonged attack which resulted in significant and serious physical injuries, whilst having a profound impact on the victim’s emotional well-being. He has shown no remorse for this.

"I hope this sends the message that domestic violence will not be tolerated; we take offences of this nature extremely seriously.

"Anyone wanting to report incidents of domestic violence should contact us on 101, or 999 in an emergency, so we can take action and bring the offenders to justice.”