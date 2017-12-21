GWENT Police are appealing for information following an incident where a quantity of metal was stolen from a property of the Sirhowy Industrial Estate in Tredegar.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, December 15 and officers understand that a Mitsubishi Shogun was used.

A van has been captured on CCTV with damage to its right hand rear quarter panel and its rear door and officers believe that its owner may hold information to aid their inquiry as it was seen near to the industrial estate.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting log reference 1700488238.