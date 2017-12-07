GWENT Police are reminding Christmas shoppers to stay vigilant and keep their belongings safe following a theft of bank cards in Monmouthshire.

On Thursday, December 7, officers received a report of a theft from Edinburgh Woollen Mill store in Monmouth, where a 64-year-old woman, who was shopping at the time, had her debit card stolen from her handbag.

Her debit card was then used in two cash point machines, withdrawing a large amount of cash before they have then entered local shops in the town and purchased items with it.

Officers are appealing for information to identify these two women who may be able to help the police in their inquiries.

Anyone with information or concerns relating to this is asked to call 101 quoting log 151 07/12/2017.