BROTHERS are set to face a combined jail term of nearly seven years after police discovered thousands of pounds worth of packaged drugs in a Newport lock up.

Harry and Nico Cook appeared in Newport Crown Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to the possession and supply of the drugs found in Crawford Street.

Jason Howells, prosecuting, said police discovered the stash on October 28 after enquiries about a stolen vehicle in Aberdare led them to the Newport area.

At the time, police arrested 22-year-old Harry Cook, of Cumberland Road, after finding him hiding behind a camper van.

The court heard he was described as “nervous” and “agitated” as police searched the premises.

During the search, they found Nico Cook holding a box and when attempting to restrain him, several packages of drugs spilt out across the floor.

Mr Howells said that several officers had to restrain the 24-year-old, of Christchurch Road, who was “kicking and hitting out” at officers.

Drugs paraphernalia including a pressure drier and weighing scales were found at the scene alongside more than 1,000 bags of pre-packaged drugs.

Both brothers pleaded guilty to possession and intent to supply cannabis and cocaine at a later hearing and prosecution estimated the value at £35,000 “at the top end”.

Telephones and electronic devices were also seized by the police and the total drugs haul included 22 bags of cocaine with 81 per cent purity and 1,103 bags of cannabis.

The court heard that both men had previous convictions for drugs offences and that a Proceeds of Crime hearing would take place next year.

Gareth Williams, defending, asked if the Cooks could be given credit for their guilty pleas and noted they had no previous convictions related to class A drugs.

He also asked judge Daniel Williams to take their “young age” into account and to impose the “least sentence possible”.

In sentencing, the judge said the aggravating features included the purity of the cocaine and previous drug convictions relating to cannabis.

Both defendants must serve individual terms of three years and four months in prison.