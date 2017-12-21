CHLOE Brown is only eight years old but already has a very clear view of what she wants to achieve in gymnastics, according to her coach Holly McKenna.

The Torfaen Academy of Gymnastics youngster is “dedicated and determined” and eager to represent Wales and become an Olympian.

Nominated by McKenna for the Young Sports Personality of the Year in the South Wales Argus Sports Awards, Brown is well on the way to fulfilling her dreams.

“Chloe is a very talented young gymnast,” said her Torfaen coach. “At the age of only eight she has been crowned the Gymstars Open champion, where she competed against other gymnasts from all over Britain.

“Chloe was also selected to be a part of the Welsh development squad and, after impressing the coaches, she was asked to train with the squad three times a week.

“So on top of Chloe’s training at Torfaen Academy she also has to travel to Cardiff three times a week to train which means leaving school early on Thursdays and Fridays.

“Chloe is a determined and dedicated gymnast and knows exactly what she wants.

“If you ask her she will tell you without hesitation that she wants to go to the Olympics and represent her country.”

She added: “Due to Chloe’s age there are limited competitions she can take part in this year but the ones she has done she has won!

“Chloe gives 100 per cent while competing and never settles for anything less than her best.

“You will always catch Chloe flipping and cartwheeling around the shopping centres, town and school playground, always catching people’s eyes and encouraging all her school friends to try out gymnastics.”

