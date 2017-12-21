THE owner of a convenience store next to Newport bus station has applied to be allowed to sell alcohol as late as 4am.

But police have warned the plan could result in an increase in anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

Muhammad Salman has applied to Newport City Council to extend the licensing hours of Sam Convenience Store in Upper Dock Street to between 8am and midnight Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 2am on Wednesday and 4am on Friday and Saturday, as well as between 9am and midnight on Sundays.

Currently the shop is allowed to sell alcohol between 8am and 10.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am and 10.30pm on Sundays.

In his application Mr Salman said he planned to install a hatch on the shop which would be used late at night.

"I have the taxi office next to me which operates 24/7 and there are a few takeaways also next door to me and they operate until almost 3am," he said.

"Plenty of people come for taxis and food in Upper Dock Street every day and especially on the weekend.

"All my neighbours do very good business but there is not a single convenience store which is open for (sic) late night which can serve drinks, hot drinks and cigarettes etc for the convenience of customers."

But Gwent Police has opposed the application, claiming it will increase the number of people drinking alcohol in the city centre, in conflict with the Public Space Protection Order currently in place for the area, and could lead to an increase in "violence, disorder and anti-social behaviour".

The force also said it was concerned the bus station seating area opposite the shop would become a magnet for street drinkers.

In its representation to the council Gwent Police said: "Newport city centre has a high proportion of street drinkers and a significant amount of anti-social behaviour on the city centre can be attributed to this.

"Providing more access to alcohol later into the night, coupled with a seating area opposite for this to be consumed in would again add to alcohol related issues in the area."

The council's licensing officer William Lewis also warned granting the application "would lead to higher incidents of drunkenness and alcohol related disorder as the applicant is unable to apply any controls in respect of the sale of alcohol that can be guaranteed by the premises licence holder in respect of where alcohol is consumed."

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has also objected to the application on the grounds of the impact on public safety.

The application will be discussed at a meeting of the council's Licensing Sub-Committee on Tuesday, January 2.