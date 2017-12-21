A SCHOOL has come under fire for cancelling a Christmas party because pupils failed to reach a 95 per cent attendance rate.

Tredegar Park Primary School, on Partridge Way, sent letters to parents on December 20, saying that a planned Christmas party for pupils had been cancelled because the attendance rate only reached 94.4 per cent.

The school had set a target of 95 per cent for the party to go ahead. Pupils had missed the target by 0.6 per cent.

Parent Suzanne Degroot took to Facebook to criticise the school.

She said: "Tredegar Park Primary School should be ashamed of themselves , cancelled the little ones' Christmas party.

"In 42 years of Duffryn infants this never happened - whoever OK'd this should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves.

"I'm taking party food over in the morning anyone else joining me?"

A letter sent out to parents read: "We have checked our attendance this afternoon and we have managed to reach 94.4 per cent.

"This is a great effort by everyone, however as we have not met our 95 per cent target we cannot go ahead with the parties in school tomorrow. "Do not panic, we will make the last two days of term as fantastic and fun as possible for our terrific children at Tredegar Park Primary."

But Jenny Thomas, head teacher of Tredegar Park Primary School, said:" Tredegar Park Primary School would like to make it clear that Christmas parties are taking place today and tomorrow for all pupils.

"Christmas is an important part of life at Tredegar Park Primary School and the children have had a brilliant fortnight to end the term which has included plays, concerts, a visit from Santa and a Christmas fair – where pupils enjoyed throwing snowballs at me.

"Each year we speak to the junior-aged children about fun challenges to raise rates of attendance and agree on additional treats if the target is exceeded. Children and parents are made aware these are on top of the normal celebrations.

"This term, as we just failed to reach the target, they will not receive these extra treats but the usual Christmas parties are going ahead.

"After we sent the letter home to parents yesterday we realised it was misleading so we have sent a clarification. We apologise for the misunderstanding but it is disappointing that some people have resorted to social media instead of discussing this with the school.

"We are looking forward to a fun and festive final two days of term and hope that the negativity does not overshadow what is a special time."