THOUSANDS of people across Gwent are expected to head out and celebrate the last Friday before Christmas this week.

Black Friday, also known as Mad Friday, remains a popular fixture for office parties with most workers preparing for a festive break.

Such an occasion is known to be one of the busiest nights of the year for emergency services and voluntary groups.

Despite increased pressures, those that will be working across the region have moved to reassure that they will be there for those in need.

One group that will be seen on the streets of Newport tonight (Friday) and the early hours of Saturday morning will be the city’s Street Pastors.

“We’re in our ninth or 10th year in Newport now so a lot of people know us by this point,” said Phil Jones, the co-ordinator of the Newport branch.

“This will be the busiest night of the year for us. We’ll have two teams patrolling the streets of the city on Friday in full high vis uniform.”

The main goal of the Street Pastors is “to listen, to care and to help” those who are vulnerable.

On nights such as Black Friday, these can range from those who have been separated from their friends or might have had too much to drink.

“They often have no means to contact their friends, parents or relatives to come and pick them up,” said Mr Jones.

“People tend to be a bit more upset after a bit of alcohol but we listen to them and help them get a taxi back home.

“One bit of advice we gave out last New Years was to keep an extra fiver in your mobile phone case to make sure you have that little bit saved for a taxi home.”

Street Pastors do not carry money, but Mr Jones says the group have a good relationship with some Newport taxi services.

Volunteers attempting to get a person home will ask the taxi driver to confirm the address before organising the fare to be paid at a later time.

“It’s all about looking after people enjoying themselves and making sure it’s a safe environment for all,” added Mr Jones.

“We always encourage people to approach us if they are having any problems at all.

“We won’t evangelise them – we’re just there to listen, to care and to help.

While Street Pastors are first aid trained, revellers are being urged to use the services of the Welsh Ambulance Service over the festive period.

Richard Lee, the service’s director of operations, said: “We are not killjoys, but every year we see a number of 999 calls to attend alcohol related incidents at Christmas celebrations.”

Additional resources are being organised in some areas but the service are asking for people to take care of each other and make sure everyone gets home safely.

Mr Lee added: “Make sure you know how you and your party are getting home and wear appropriate clothing for the cold and wet weather. We wish you all a very happy Christmas.”

Volunteers from St John Cymru-Wales will also be on duty in town and city centres across Wales over the Christmas and New Year period, to help ease the pressure on emergency services.

With more than 100 ambulances across Wales, including 4x4 vehicles, members are also on standby to support the Welsh Ambulance Service during any further extreme weather.

They will be also staffing ‘Help Points’ or ‘Alcohol Treatment Centres’, working in partnership with the police and the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust.

Providing this service would not be possible without the dedication of our highly-trained volunteers, who will be giving up their time to make sure people stay safe,” said Keith Dunn OBE, chief executive of the organisation.

“We are extremely grateful to each and every one of them.”

Increased staff, additional bed capacity and increased transport are said to be in place at Gwent hospitals ahead of the weekend. have been put in place at Gwent hospitals

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “As part of our winter planning we have put in place actions to manage periods of peak demand in our hospitals.

“Our advice to local people remains the same during such busy periods – if you attend one of our Emergency Departments (A&E) with an illness or injury which is not serious, you are likely to face longer waits because our staff need to prioritise the care of very sick patients.”

Gwent Police says their resources are continually assessed to make sure that they have sufficient staff for any working day or weekend.

“Officers will be working in all areas of Gwent throughout the weekend before Christmas as usual and will deal with any incidents as they arise,” a spokeswoman said.

“We’d encourage anyone out enjoying the festivities to make sure they do so safely and responsibly and to plan their journey home in advance. Look after your friends and have a great weekend.”