THE entire Newport County AFC squad visited the paediatric ward at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport earlier this week to present the children with gifts and chocolates.

The squad were bearing gifts that County fans had donated at the Carlisle home match.

A spokeswoman for the club said: "The combined efforts of Newport County supporters and staff, Asda in Pillgwenlly, local boxer Sean McGoldrick and a fantastic £500 donation by Ivor Morgan of the Masonic Hall in Newport meant there were hundreds of toys and treats to be delivered.

McGoldrick, who won a gold medal in the 2010 Commonwealth Games, said: "It was fantastic to be part of today's toy appeal and to meet all the children."

Manager Michael Flynn added: "It puts life into perspective that some children won’t be home at Christmas. If there's anything we can do as a club to put a little smile on their face, we will do it."

The spokeswoman for the club said it is the fourth year in a row that the club has visited the hospital, in partnership with ASDA, and that around one hundred gifts were donated this year.

Defender David Pipe said: "To see a child in pain or in need smile from a visit near Christmas is a special and humbling feeling.

"It's the best Christmas gift I could ask for."

The spokeswoman said the club has also donated tickets to the children's ward and that they are hoping to welcome many of the children to their match vs Crawley Town at the end of January.