With Christmas around the corner, we asked South Wales Argus Camera Club members to send in their best festive-themed shots. From pictures with Father Christmas to decorations and pets getting in the Yuletide spirit, members responded in their droves. The pictures featured are just a small selection of the daily submission the club receives from its creative community, which is free to join. To take part, request to join the Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup.