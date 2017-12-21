A NEW cheese cafe which opened today had to close early because of high demand.

Holy Cheesus, in Bridge Street, Newport opened its doors to hundreds of cheese lovers this morning.

Owner Vernon Tessio said it was a "great day".

"There were lots of people queuing to come in," said Mr Tessio.

"We were quite surprised at the level of demand."

But the owner said the cafe proved that popular that before closing time they had run out of items.

"We were not expecting that," he said.

"You could see it was busy but I never thought we would run out of things.

"We had to close earlier than expected. We closed doors at 2pm."

He added: "Hopefully people will keep coming here because it is a good place."

The cafe opens from 7am to 3pm.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/holycheesusuk/