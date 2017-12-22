LAST week an independent report recommended the number of AMs in Wales should be increased from 60 to as many as 90.

Under the proposals, the number of constituencies in Wales would be cut in half, with constituency represented by up to six AMs.

Needless to say the proposals prompted quite a reaction on the Argus website.

Here's what you said.

AH DEMOCRACY. Let's have another say on this waste of space.

After all it's another change to the way we would vote, allowing kids to have a say is not an option, half of them can't make their mind up about what chocolate bar to buy.

Let's shut the place down.

WHAT worries me about the Welsh Assembly Government and always has is the lack of a strong opposition.

Whatever Labour want they will get.

Before you all say “Tory lover” I'm not, but there needs to be two sides to every debate, something we don't have and never have since the Welsh Assembly Government was created.

More AMs will mean more of the same at a lot extra cost and where will the money come from? More cuts to essential services.

THEY need to stop pulling all the power into Cardiff and use the local authorities more plus delegate more to officials.

The American senate has only 100 members.

I agree with getting rid of that daft regional list system though.

WHAT planet do these people inhabit?

I was under the impression that 'austerity' was still in place!

The Welsh Government complains they don't have enough money to fund local authorities to enable them to provide essential services, then they decide they need more members - how do they propose to pay for that?

Fewer members would be more like it - or maybe none at all.

As for votes for 16 year olds - have they ever spent time with 16 year olds (other than a handful who are mature for their age)?

Most of the ones I come into contact with can only just string a sentence together and have no basic knowledge on which to base their votes. They will believe what they're promised and vote accordingly.

WE must be the most over-governed people outside of North Korea.

Isn't it odd that spending cuts here are Westminster's fault, but at the first opportunity to further bloat their own empire, money is no object?

But it’s all in our own interests.

Yeah right.

A BETTER idea would be zero AMs.

THIS week Newport City Council released more details of its draft budget for the 2018-2019 financial year.

Having already announced a planned five per cent council tax increase and plans to close all the public toilets in the city, the council also revealed proposals to cut school breakfast clubs from an hour to 40 minutes.

Other proposals including cutting £20,000 from the council's contribution to a Gwent-wide service finding missing children.

Here's what you said.

THE decision on breakfast clubs is a poor one as for some of these kids it could be the only decent meals they get.

The decision in respect of missing children is ludicrous, this is a scheme which has been pioneered in Gwent and has received national recognition.

The extra support these kids get can prevent them becoming prey to all sorts of animals who would sexually or otherwise exploit them.

Shame on you Newport council, you will have blood on your hands over this decision, have a read of the Rotherham reports!!!

I expect the £20,000 saved will fund an extra 'Jolly' for councillors or staff, you do not deserve city status when you make small town decisions like this!!

I HAVE no trust in the council at all.

We pay more and get less, nothing new there, but when is it going to end? What on earth will we be paying for?

The council can say that they will be looking into new strategies to funding, but we all know that it's simply about cutting services.

Where is the care aspect? Where is the compassion?

There is none.

WHAT about the children of those parents that can't provide three meals a day to their children?

I use the service as it helps me get to work on time so by reducing or stopping this service parents may be unable to work and you're (the council) so proud of reducing job seekers in Newport.

Watch the unemployment increase again and you'll be cutting that budget again next year.

You keep cutting the things that people need but not cutting our council tax.

If every house is paying council tax in Newport the money coming in must be huge where and what does it get spent on?

