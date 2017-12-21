GWENT Police is appealing for information after a home of an elderly lady in Westmoor Close, Newport was broken into sometime after midday on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.

During the burglary, family Christmas presents were stolen.

The victim, a woman in her eighties was understandably shaken after the incident.

Officers are reminding residents to be vigilant and always lock windows and doors, even if you are in the house.

Newport Sergeant, Mervyn Priest said: “Opportunist thieves can be even more tempted at this time of year, with presents under trees or in the house. It only takes seconds for your home to be targeted.

"I want to remind the public to always lock doors and please, remind family members to pass these crime prevention messages on through generations, young and old.

"Finally, always look out for our more elderly and more vulnerable members of public, especially this time of year.”

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call 101 quoting log number: 148 21/12/2017.