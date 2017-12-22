MORE than £6,250 was raised this year by runners who took part in the Great Gwent Poppy Run.

This year saw a record number of participants sign up to take part in the event, which took place on November 5 in farmland in Penpergwm, Monmouthshire.

The run was named ‘Trenches and Tribulations’ and commemorated the Battle of the Passchendaele in 1917, which lasted from July 31 to November 10 - a total of 103 days.

This year the event raised around double the amount compared to 2016, with £6,294 raised this year and around £3,500 raised in 2016.

Gwent Poppy Appeal co-ordinator Mike Jones said: "We have nearly doubled the amount the amount and there are still bits and pieces to come in as well.

"I am thrilled with the donations and fundraising this year and I am grateful with all the people who helped me - from those who helped us set up the course, to those who did the medical care for free and those who took part."

This year's event saw around 246 adults sign up to the race and 90 youth entrants also sign up.

The 10k course saw runners battle across the River Usk and wade through deep mud.

Argus' Martin Wade was the first adult across the finishing line, and the first cadets across the line were Raglan Barracks detachment from Gwent and Powys ACF Connor Watts, 16, Dan Williams, 14 and Callum Summerfield-Ali, 16.

Donations are still open for the Gwent Poppy Appeal, to donate contact Mike Jones on 07875089933.