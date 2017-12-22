POLICE arrested nearly 50 people in Gwent this month for drink and drug driving offences, it has been revealed.

Between December 1 and December 18, 41 people were arrested for driving under the influence of drink and eight people were arrested for drug driving.

The arrests come following the launch of Gwent Police’s Christmas Drink/Drug Drive campaign remind people of the dangers of driving whilst intoxicated.

Those who have a drink in the evening have been warned that they could still be over the limit the following morning.

The public have been urged to report anonymously report offenders by texting 07464 645100, or reporting it to 101. In an emergency always call 999.

Gwent Police will continue to conduct roadside breath tests 24 hours a day, seven days a week over the festive period.

Martyn Smith, operational support chief inspector, has insisted that the force is committed to making the roads in Gwent and Wales safer.

“We raise awareness of the dangers of driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs through campaigns such as this one,” he said.

“We recently launched a texting facility to allow people to let contact us anonymously if they know someone who drink or drug drives – all we need is the car registration, make, model, location, time and driver details if known.

"The Christmas festivities and New Year are a time for enjoyment, and whilst I would encourage everyone to have a good time, it is important to reiterate, if you drink, don’t drive and if you drive, don’t drink – it’s that simple.”