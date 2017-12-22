CHRISTMAS is just days away and if you’re trying to figure out when you can do your Christmas food shopping, we’re here to help.
As Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year, most supermarkets will only be open between 10am and 4pm (although this does seem to vary) so you’ll only have six hour window to do your food shop.
Tesco
Opening times will vary from store to store so you'll need to check your nearest at tesco.com/store-locator/uk
Christmas Eve: All stores will be open, with most stores operating their normal Sunday trading hours.
Christmas Day: All stores will be closed.
Boxing Day: Some stores will operate reduced opening hours and shoppers are advised to check online using the store finder tool to find out details for their local branch.
New Year's Eve: All stores will be open, with most stores operating their normal Sunday trading hours.
New Year's Day: Some stores will operate reduced opening hours and shoppers are advised to check online to find out details for their local branch.
Sainsbury's
Opening times will vary from store to store so you'll need to check your nearest at https://stores.sainsburys.co.uk/
Christmas Eve: All stores and convenience stores will be open at their normal Sunday trading hours
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Most stores will be open but you'll need to check your nearest store for opening times
December 27 to December 30: Open
New Year's Eve: Open
New Year's Day: Some stores will be open so you'll need to check if your local store is using the store locator.
Aldi
Christmas Eve: 10am-4pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
December 27 to 30: 8am-10pm
New Year’s Eve: 10am-4pm
New Year’s Day: Closed
January 2: 8am – 10pm
A spokesperson for Aldi said: “To help customers with their Christmas shopping, stores will be open for browsing 30 minutes earlier than the scheduled opening time on Christmas Eve.
“No purchases can be made until the scheduled opening time.”
Lidl
Christmas Eve: 10am-4pm (open one hour early for browsing)
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
December 27 to 30: Open as normal
New Year's Eve: Open as normal
New Year's Day: Closed
January 2: Open as normal
ASDA
Opening times will vary from store to store but check your nearest here
Christmas Eve: Open normal Sunday trading hours
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Most stores will be open again on reduced hours
December 27 to 30: Open as usual
New Year's Eve: Open normal Sunday trading hours
New Year's Day: Most stores open with reduced hours, this is typically between 10am and 6pm
Morrisons
Christmas Eve: 10am – 4pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 9am to 5pm
December 27 to December 30: Normal opening hours
New Year’s Eve: 10am to 4pm
New Year’s Day: 9am to 5pm
January 2: Normal opening hours
Waitrose
Opening hours vary from store to store so you'll need to check details for your local branch here
Stores will be open between 10am and 4pm on Christmas Eve
All stores are closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day
Marks and Spencer
Opening days and hours vary from store to store.
Most stores seem to be open between 10.30am and 4.30pm on Christmas Eve.
According to the Marks and Spencer website, the Newport Friars Walk Simply Food store is open between 11am and 5pm, while the Cwmbran store is open from 10am to 4pm on Christmas Eve other stores can be checked here: here
All stores will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
