THE Velothon Wales is back for 2018, it has been announced, and features a new shorter route for cycling enthusiasts to enjoy.

The race, which will take place on July 8, 2018, will feature 125km and 60km routes as well as the usual 140km route.

Run 4 Wales chief executive Matt Newman said: “VELOTHON Wales has become a stand-out event on the Welsh sporting calendar and we look forward to welcoming cycling enthusiasts from across the globe to South Wales once again to take-in our stunning scenery on a series of challenging courses.

“Our new 60KM course will offer the perfect introduction for those getting into cycling who want to experience the thrill of closed roads at the nation’s biggest celebration of cycling. The support we received from the people and businesses of Usk meant there was only one place to start our new route, and we cannot wait to see what the town has in store to welcome cyclists next summer.”

Monmouthshire Cllr Bob Greenland said: “We are so excited to welcome the 2018 VELOTHON Wales to Monmouthshire again this summer. The 60KM shorter route will be starting in Usk which is fantastic news for everyone entering the event, spectators and the county. I would encourage everyone entering the event to explore beautiful Monmouthshire whilst training and would urge people to stay in the stunning county for the event itself. Cyclists and spectators alike will receive a warm Monmouthshire welcome on the day.”

Disruption will be minimised as both shorter routes will take place along the same closed roads as those used for the 140km race.

A limited number of cyclists taking part in the 60KM route will be able to purchase a return coach transfer for £5, to get them back to their parked cars in Usk whilst their bikes are stored in a free, secure bike park in Cardiff.

Riders can secure their place on the start-line for the 125KM route for £62 while the 60KM route is priced at only £45.

The 2017 Velothon saw more than 9,000 professional and amateur riders tackle the testing ride.

The 2018 Velothon will once again give cyclists the opportunity to take-on the famous climbs of the Tumble and Caerphilly Mountain as the popular 140km route remains.

Run 4 Wales have introduced a host of changes, using feedback from cyclists who participated in this year’s event.

The 2018 will see a host of exciting changes, including enhanced event experience, a new celebratory food and drink zone at the finish and race pack postage included - meaning athletes no longer have to arrive a day early to pick up race essentials.

Entries will be limited to 1,500 in the 125 and 1,000 in the 60. Cyclists can register now at www.velothon.com/wales.

A limited number of discounted early bird entries for the 140KM route also remain.