TODAY is the last day for current and former Tata Steel employees to make a decision on the future of their pensions.

As part of the merger of Tata Steel, which owns plants in Llanwern and Caerphilly, as well as a massive facility in Port Talbot, with German corporation ThyssenKrupp, the company has separated from the British Steel Pension Scheme.

As a result, around 130,000 current and former employees are required to decide whether they will move into the Pension Protection Fund next year, or move into a newly-established fund. Those who have not yet claimed their pensions also have the option of transferring it into personal investments.

The deadline for decisions is today, Friday, but some have claimed unscrupulous pension advisers taking been taking advantage of the situation, with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently banning six companies from providing advice.

Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith has campaigned for steelworkers to be given more support.

He said: “The Work and Pensions Select Committee heard last week that hundreds of the 2,200 people who have taken these transfers could have received bad advice.

“It has taken far, far too long for regulators to even begin to step in and there is still a lack of information out there.

“Why can’t someone like the FCA help people find reputable advisors in their area very easily? Why are the rulings on these companies being investigated so opaque?

“There is a long-term pensions problem brewing if more is not done, and these steelworkers deserved better.”

British Steel Pension Scheme members who want advice can call 0207 932 9522.