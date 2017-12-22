In the second of a series of features highlighting St David's Hospice Care's Sponsor A Nurse campaign, and the excellence in care the charity's nursing staff provide, ANDY RUTHERFORD spoke to staff at its inpatient unit, opened earlier this year.

THE inpatient unit at St David's Hospice Care's headquarters in Newport, opened last June, has been lauded as a flagship project for Gwent and for the wider hospice movement in the UK.

Impressive and trailblazing as it is however, the unit would be nothing without its dedicated and talented nursing team.

This may be a building that inspires but, dedicated to delivering palliative and end of life care to the patients who come through its doors, its staff are the unit's true heart and soul.

People like staff nurse Julie Hadley, who developed an interest in palliative care following a placement when a student nurse in 1999, at the nearby former St Anne's Hospice.

Her career led her back to St Anne's, taken over by St David's Hospice Care several years ago, and from there to St David's.

"It is a very privileged position, to be in someone's life at a very intimate time for patients and their families," said Mrs Kelly.

"Everybody in the team brings different qualities and you have to have different people. There are around 30 of us at the unit, including healthcare assistants.

"This is a happy place, where we can make a difference for patients and their families.

"We've had weddings, parties, birthdays, anniversary celebrations here.

"I love everything about it. Nursing evolves, every day is different, but the key is to provide continuity of care.

"We are allocated a certain number of patients and we manage symptoms, attend to basic needs.

"Palliative care has developed a lot in recent years and with it, patients and families' expectations have grown, and it is important that we are able to meet them."

'Privilege' is a word that crops up a lot among nurses who work for St David's Hospice Care, be it at the inpatient unit, among the clinical nurse specialists, the hospice at home team, or at the day hospice.

Healthcare assistant Michelle Reynolds uses another - honour - to describe the experience.

Another who began in the unit at St Anne's, her role comprises "everything a patient needs, other than giving medication, from meals to helping with personal hygiene.

"We are a team, from the doctors down. We complement each other in different ways," she said.

"As a healthcare assistant, I sometimes spend more time with the patients than maybe the qualified nurses do. One day, it can be about supporting the family of a dying patient, the next helping a patient who is coming in for a blood transfusion.

"To work here is an honour, and we are passionate about our jobs. We work as a very good, tight team, for every patient."

Nursing sister Rachael Buttweiler worked for 16 years at the Royal Gwent Hospital in a surgical unit, but always with cancer patients.

"I wanted to increase my clinical skills, so I applied for bank nursing at St Anne's," she said.

"Then a sister's post came up and I was ready to move. It was the best decision I ever made.

"The care the patients get is phenomenal. It is a privilege to be invited into families' lives, to be able to look after their loved ones when they go home after visiting.

"Families are encouraged to ask questions, however difficult. Symptom management is vital, and we try to take away the fear factor.

"It is about hard work and dedication."

Healthcare assistant Amy Brunning has worked full-time at the inpatient unit since August.

She has long known of the work of St David's Hospice Care, as her mum Louise Taylor is a clinical nurse specialist with the charity.

"I love my job, it's very rewarding," she said.

"Patients often speak to us about their plans and wishes, and sometimes we have more time with them."

Inpatient manager Vicky Williams is a nurse by background, whose interest in palliative care developed while she was a night sister in gynaecology.

"Patients came to us for treatment and I felt that though we did the best, sometimes end of life care was not quite as good as it could be," she said.

She subsequently joined St David's in 1988 as a senior nurse for 10 years, before moving to St Anne's as a senior nurse, and then as ward sister.

"People who come to work in an environment like this, they come because it is something they really want to do," said Mrs Williams.

"It is about supporting families as well as the patients.

"It is really important for the service to be multi-disciplinary, and there is access to a specialist pharmacist and to physiotherapists.

"St David's has been about people having the vision to start small and keep developing, and you have got to really believe that what you are doing is making life better for patients."

For more information, and to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/sdf/sponsor-nurse