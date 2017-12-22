STEELWORKERS in Wales have not been offered enough support to make decisions around the future of their pensions, a Gwent MP has said.

As part of the merger of Tata Steel, which owns plants in Llanwern and Caerphilly, with German corporation ThyssenKrupp, the company has separated from the British Steel Pension Scheme.

As a result, around 130,000 current and former employees were required to decide whether they will move into the Pension Protection Fund next year, or move into a newly-established fund.

Although the deadline for decisions was yesterday, some have claimed unscrupulous advisers taking been taking advantage of the situation, with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently banning six companies from providing advice.

And Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith has called for workers to be given more support.

“The Work and Pensions Select Committee heard last week that hundreds of the 2,200 people who have taken these transfers could have received bad advice," he said.

“It has taken far, far too long for regulators to even begin to step in and there is still a lack of information out there.

“Why can’t someone like the FCA help people find reputable advisors in their area very easily? Why are the rulings on these companies being investigated so opaque?

“There is a long-term pensions problem brewing if more is not done, and these steelworkers deserved better.”

Speaking in Parliament earlier this week Newport East MP Jessica Morden said, as a provider of well-paid, skilled jobs, the steel industry was “crucial to communities” in Wales.

“There is great ambition in the steel industry in my constituency, despite all the difficulties faced by the steel sector in recent years," she said.

“However, although demand for steel is up, production has fallen and many of the underlying causes of the recent crisis are still there.

“Tata and Liberty in my constituency show what ambition is out there, but we need government interventions to ensure that our innovation can keep pace with our international competitors.”

Those who have not yet claimed their pensions also have the option of transferring it into personal investments.

British Steel Pension Scheme members who want advice can call 0207 932 9522.