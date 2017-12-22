A FAMILY business which was founded 150 years ago has donated handmade toys to a Rogerstone charity.

John Sisk & Son has delivered more than 100 wooden toys to schools, children’s hospitals and charities including at Serennu.

The John Sisk & Son Christmas toy project was started by John G Sisk at the old Sisk Joinery over 40 years ago.

Simon Costelow, who is senior building services manager, said: "The visit to the Serennu center in Newport was great.

"It was a pleasure to deliver these fantastic hand crafted toys made by Sisk Apprentices to such a fantastic facility.

"We were blown away by the services that they provide including a private cinema, hydrotherapy pool and generally such a warm and welcoming environment."