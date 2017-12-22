CHILDREN at a Newport primary school have re-enacted the 12 Days of Christmas song.

Pupils at St Julian's Primary School have taken part in a video, celebrating the iconic song 12 Days of Christmas.

Deputy headteacher Luke Mansfield said the video was "a lot of fun".

"Every year we have put together a Christmas video," said Mr Mansfield.

"THis year we decided our video would be on the 12 Days of Christmas."

"We had doves brought in and visited a farm to see the three French hens. It was a lot of fun."

Mr Mansfield said the purpose of the video was to "bring everyone together".

He said: "Schools are often very busy places.

"The video brought everyone together."

To watch the video, visit youtu.be/X8s_N3Iy5oA