“RADICAL solutions” are needed to tackle poverty in Wales, Islwyn MP Chris Evans has said.

Speaking in Parliament this week during a debate on social mobility in Wales, the Labour MP said “a change in our mindset” is needed if poverty is to be stamped out.

“We need radical solutions,” he said. “We cannot go on as we are.

“If one person fails we all fail.

“Together, if we are radical and think outside the box, we can ensure that the next generation will have better opportunities than the present one.”

Figures have shown almost a quarter of people in Wales are living in poverty.

Saying “the decisions we have made have clearly not worked”, he added: “To put it bluntly, those born into poor households are failed before they even start.”

“Tinkering around the edges is no longer any good,” he said.

“We have to have a fundamental change in the way we do things.”