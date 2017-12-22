PEOPLE have taken to social media to mark the birthday of missing Manic Street Preachers guitarist Richey Edwards.

Richey Edwards, from Blackwood, would have turned 50 today.

Happy birthday - forever young and never forgotten ❤️ #RicheyEdwards pic.twitter.com/oHZMQHC0En — Infinite Stones (@arihat_) December 22, 2017

Thinking of the legend that is Richey Edwards today on what would have been his 50th birthday. Still one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in Modern Rock n Roll 💕 x #StayBeautiful pic.twitter.com/me2Ehvt4pN — Glenn Rossington (@168_Seconds) December 22, 2017

It’s Richey Edwards 50th birthday today. The Manics were one of my first musical loves so I’ll be raising a glass today. — Sophie Eggleton (@SophieEggleton) December 22, 2017

The musician went missing aged 27, on January 1, 1995.

His car was found near the Severn Bridge and he was officially presumed dead in November 2008.

His sister, Rachel Edwards, appeared on ITV’s Lorraine show on Thursday to promote the Missing People Choir’s album.

She said that being a member of the choir has proved “really beneficial” to her .

Speaking about her brother, she added: “I appeal for anyone who knows anything to come forward.”