PEOPLE have taken to social media to mark the birthday of missing Manic Street Preachers guitarist Richey Edwards.

Richey Edwards, from Blackwood, would have turned 50 today.

The musician went missing aged 27, on January 1, 1995.

His car was found near the Severn Bridge and he was officially presumed dead in November 2008.

His sister, Rachel Edwards, appeared on ITV’s Lorraine show on Thursday to promote the Missing People Choir’s album.

She said that being a member of the choir has proved “really beneficial” to her .

Speaking about her brother, she added: “I appeal for anyone who knows anything to come forward.”