WITH the Christmas holidays officially starting this weekend, here’s a full guide of how to get by during the festive period.

Newport

Newport City Council is the only one of the five regional authorities who will be waste collecting one day later than usual.

Although no collections will take place from December 23 to 25, bins will need to be at the kerbside from Tuesday, December 26 – Boxing Day.

Cards and wrapping paper can be recycled. Cards will need to go into the green recycling box while wrapping paper goes in the blue box.

The council is unable to accept foil wrapping paper.

Wastesavers will be open until 4.30pm on Christmas Eve, closed all day on Christmas Day and Boxing Day before re-opening at 7.30am on Wednesday, December 28.

The final vehicles will be admitted to site 15 minutes before closing, which is 4.30pm during the week.

Newport City Council’s operating service hours, including the 01633 656656 phone line and the Information Station will be operating at different times also.

Services will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. The phone line will be available on the Wednesday from 8am, while the Information Station will open at 8.30am.

Blaenau Gwent

Waste will be collected by Blaenau Gwent council two days later than normal, up until Sunday, December 31.

Council officers in Ebbw Vale and Abertillery closed at 12pm on Friday, December 22 .

It will re-open on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

The C2BG opens again at 8am on January 2.

An emergency out-of-hours service can be contacted on the usual number - 01495 311556 - during this period

Inquiries regarding the Piper lifeline alarms should be directed to 0845 056 8035.

The social services duty team office re-opens at 9am on January 2 but call 0800 328 44 32 in case of emergency.

Registrar services in the borough will be available only through appointment between 10am and 2pm on Thursday, December 28 and Friday, December 29.

The benefits customer services and the cash desk will re-open on January 2 at 8.30am.

Payments can be made via the 24-hour automated payment line is available on 0845 604 2635 or payments can be made via the council website.

The New Vale Civic Amenity Site will be open between the hours of 10am and 4.30pm for residents to dispose of waste material but closed on Christmas Day.

Caerphilly

Waste will be collected by Caerphilly council two days later than normal, up until Sunday, December 31 and starting from 6am.

All main administrative offices closed at 4.30pm on Friday and re-open at 8.30am on Tuesday, January 2.

For council-related out-of-hours emergencies, call 01443 875500, 0800 328 4432 for social services or 07813 094234 for registration services.

Monmouthshire

Waste will be collected by Monmouthshire council two days later than normal, up until Sunday, December 31 and starting from 7am.

Resident can place one extra bag of household waste out for collection until Saturday, January 6.

Wrapping paper, except foil, can be recycled in the red bags and real Christmas trees under six ft can be left on the kerbside and recycled with food or garden waste.

Taller trees should be cut to a manageable size and left for collection or taken to a local household waste recycling centre.

The recycling centres will be open on Christmas Eve between 8am to 4pm with last entry at 3.45pm.

They will re-open after Christmas Day and Boxing Day at 8am until 4pm, with the same last entry time, on Wednesday, December 27.

Council offices will also be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and Wednesday, December 27.

In case of emergency, call the out of hours line 0300 123 1055 or for social services, call 0800 328 4432.

Torfaen

Waste will be collected by Torfaen council two days later than normal, up until Sunday, December 31 and starting from 6am.

The council will collect up to two extra black bags of rubbish per household.

The bags should be placed next to the purple lidded wheelie bin on the first general waste collection after Christmas.

Wrapping paper cannot be accepted in Torfaen.

The civic centre in Pontypool re-opens at 8.30am on Tuesday, January 2.

Cash payments cannot be taken until then, but facilities are available with the online service or the 0300 4560516 phone line.

For emergencies, the out-of-hours service is 01495 762200, including for urgent marriages or death registration.

The customer care centres in Cwmbran and Pontypool re-open at 9am on January 2 and the Blaenavon centre opens again an hour later.

The household waste recycling centre in New Inn will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day but is otherwise open from 7.30am to 5.45pm - or from 9am on Sundays.

Torfaen registrars will be open from 10am to 4pm from Wednesday, December 27.