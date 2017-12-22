A FATHER-OF-TWO who stored quantities of cocaine worth an estimated £125,000 in his house has been jailed for 32 months.

Scott Hill, 36, of Mountain Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, appeared at Newport Crown Court on Friday, December 22 after pleading guilty to drug offences.

A former Penn Pharma team leader, he was charged with two counts - one of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and another of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

The court heard that Hill fell onto hard financial times after a relationship breakdown and agreed to earn some cash by storing cocaine at his home.

Prosecuting, Robert Goodwin said that officers arrested Hill at this place of work on Thursday, November 2.

“When the officers arrived at his place of work, they saw the defendant run across the car and into his vehicle,” said the barrister.

He added that when arrested, Hill said to the officers “I’m holding something for a friend. I don’t know what it is but I’ll take you there”.

Mr Goodwin said that plastic bags containing white powder and circular objects, later analysed as cocaine, were found in two bedrooms of his property.

“The total amount of drugs recovered was 1.611kg,” said Mr Goodwin.

“The street value of the drugs was in excess of £125,000.”

During the police interview, Hill said he was looking after the items on the “behalf of a friend”.

Defending, John Ryan told the court that Hill had not attempt to obstruct justice after his arrest.

“He has co-operated with the police, telling them where the drugs were,” he said.

“He pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity at the first hearing.”

Mr Ryan told the court that Hill received £800 in September and £500 in October and was also given a small amount of cocaine for himself on both occasions.

The main reason for Hill storing the cocaine was “an extra way for making money”, the court heard.

“He was suffering financial pressures after the breakup of his relationship,” said Mr Ryan.

“He left the family home.

“The street value of £125,000 is a long way from Mr Hill’s involvement - his was simply storage.”

The barrister added that during his time in prison, Hill had become a positive influence on other prisoners, by taking part in the listeners programme and becoming a ward orderly.

Mr Ryan also read aloud two character references for Hill, both of which described his actions at “out-of-character”, and said that his family, including his estranged partner, were offering him “continued support”.

Concluding, recorder Richard Williams agreed that Hill had a lesser role in the supply of drugs, but he was still contributing to drug trafficking.

“You were short of money and decided to cross from the legat into illegality,” said Mr Williams.

“You offered a safe haven for a substantial quantity of class A drugs.”

Hill received concurrent sentences for the offences of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession with intent to supply a class A drug of 32 months.

He will be released on licence midway through his sentence and a proceeds of crime hearing will be taking place next year.