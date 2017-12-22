DRAGONS rugby players surprised patients and their families when with a visit to the Royal Gwent Hospital this week.

Players came bearing gifts to the children’s wards, posed for pictures and signed autographs during their annual afternoon visit to the hospital.

Before stopping by, the squad had trained at Ystrad Mynach on Thursday morning ahead of their Boxing Day Guinness Pro14 game against Cardiff.

And Dragons fullback Hallam Amos stressed the importance of the visit, particularly give some of the youngsters would be spending Christmas in hospital.

‘It’s something us as players look forward to every year because it’s nice for us to see the kids,” he said.

“They are always very happy when we arrive and you can see a few of the children’s faces brighten up.

“We go to the hospital every year and it’s very important for us to be able to give something back. It is incredible how the children fight against their adversities and we are happy to meet them.”

Centre Jack Dixon added: “It is good for us to remember how fortunate we are. We handed out some Dragons presents and had photos taken with the kids so if we can spread some happiness, especially at this time of year, that’s fantastic.”

Lucy Midgeley, whose daughter Olivia is facing a stay at the Royal Gwent after breaking her femur on Children in Need day, admitted it would be different Christmas for the family this year.

Olivia, who has spent five weeks on the children’s’ ward already, is in traction and is unable to get out of bed.

“Trying to tell a five-year-old she won’t be home to Christmas was emotional but the visit from the Dragons has been exciting today and brought a smile to her face,” Ms Pidgeley said.

“We’re all welcome to visit on Christmas day, and the nurses and the staff at Royal Gwent go above and beyond to make sure these kids in hospital have a wonderful Christmas and that’s all we can ask for as parents.”

Carol Dance, health care support worker with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, believes the visit will have boossted morale amongst the children.

She added: “The children have had lovely presents and for some of the parents, they have got lovely stories to go back and tell other kids at home.It’s hard for the children and parents as they think Santa can’t make it to the hospital but we’ll make sure he gets here on the big day.”

Earlier in the week Dragons stars Leon Brown, James Benjamin, Dorian Jones and Ashton Hewitt also visited the Serennu Christmas party.

The Sparkle charity helps more than 300 children and young people with disabilities and developmental difficulties benefit from treatment and activities at the centre.