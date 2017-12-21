CCTV has been released after a bag was reportedly stolen at Chepstow train station.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers have issued CCTV of a man they want to speak to in connection to a bag theft on board a train between Manchester Piccadilly and Cardiff Central.

The theft happened on the 7.30pm Arriva Trains Wales service on Friday, December 1.

A spokesman for BTP said: "The victim placed the luggage on the overhead racks, when they went to leave the train at Cardiff, the bag was missing.

"Officers believe the bag was taken by a man at Chepstow station.

"Officers would like to speak with the man shown in the CCTV images as they believe he has vital information which could help the investigation."

Anyone with information should contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 284 of 21/12/2017. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.