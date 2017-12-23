GP practices across Gwent are now closed until 8am on Wednesday December 27, and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has issued festive advice and information for those who need it:

Choose Well

The Choose Well programme is designed to help you decide if you need medical attention if you get sick.

It explains what each NHS service does, and when it should be used. Choosing Well means that you and your family will get the best treatment. It also allows busy NHS services to help the people who need them most. For further information, visit http://www.wales.nhs.uk/sitesplus/866/choosewell

GP surgeries:

It is important to remember too, that as well being closed over the Christmas period, GP surgeries will also be closed from 6.30pm on Friday December 29, until 8am on Tuesday January 2.

NHS Direct

NHS Direct on 0845 46 47 is available 24/7 for healthcare advice, particularly if you are not sure whether you need to go through your GP, the Urgent Out of Hours Service, or to the Emergency Department.

Gwent Urgent GP Out of Hours Service

If you need to see your doctor urgently and cannot wait until the next working day, contact the Gwent GP Out of Hours service on 01633 744285 from 6.30pm-8am on weekdays, all weekend and on bank holidays.

For conditions, that are an immediate threat to life, dial 999.

The health board has also produced a new video in its ongoing Dr Olivia series, to reinforce the message that people should avoid going to A&E unless it is absolutely necessary.

A fun video with a serious message, it can be viewed via the link at http://www.wales.nhs.uk/sitesplus/866/news/47143

Plan Ahead

Make sure you order your repeat prescription by Wednesday December 27, and obtain blood test results or make your routine appointment before the GP Surgery closes for the New Year.

Social Services

If you require urgent social services care, contact the South Wales Emergency Duty Team on 0800 328 4432.

NHS Dentists

If you do not regularly attend a dental practice and require an urgent dental appointment, contact the dental helpline on 01633 744387, which is open weekdays, 9am-4pm. the helpline will also provide advice on pain relief from 6.30pm-8am.

During weekends and bank holidays, patients can contact the dental helpline where a limited number of appointments are available at Clytha Clinic, Newport, and/or advice can be obtained. If you require domiciliary dental services, contact the dental helpline.

Pharmacies

As well as accessing a GP you can also seek advice from your local pharmacy. The rota of pharmacies open around the Christmas and New Year period is available at http://www.wales.nhs.uk/sitesplus/866/page/40689

For further information, contact Aneurin Bevan University Health Board on 01495 241200 from 9am-5pm weekdays. Please note that health board offices will be closed on December 25 and 26, and on January 1.