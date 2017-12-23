UPDATE: 4.40PM

Traffic is easing on the M4 Westbound between J25 A4042 / B4596 (Caerleon) and J25A A4042 / B4596 (Newport/Grove Park Roundabout).

UPDATE 2.15pm

TRAFFIC is currently very slow on the M4 westbound around junctions 25 (Caerleon) and 25a (A4042, Newport).

IT is getting busy on the roads in and around Newport as shoppers make the most of the final Saturday before Christmas.

There is queueing traffic on the Old Town Bridge in the city, both ways between Rodney Road and Heidenheim Drive (Old Green Roundabout interchange).

And traffic is very slow on the M4 westbound between junctions 24 (Coldra) and 26 (Malpas).