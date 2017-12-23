PUPILS from a Cwmbran school came together to create a unique video of the festive carol The Twelve Days of Christmas.

Around 450 pupils at Nant Celyn Primary took part in the video of the carol, which involved every Year group at the school, as well as teachers, parents, dinner staff and cleaners.

Year 5 teacher Hannah Cooke came up with the idea to celebrate the end of the year, while Year 3 teacher Anna Sharpley came up with the lyrics.

The lyrics included 'Nant Celyn gave to me' and included what the school offers such as fun-filled days, homework and ended with 'one big fabulous team.'

The video was filmed around the school grounds over two days and put together by an IT specialist at the school.

It has now been viewed on the school's YouTube channel more than 1,000 times.

Jonathan Bussy, head teacher, said: "We involved everybody in the school, it was really good fun to put together.

"It is a nice end of year celebration for staff, pupils and parents who have all worked really hard.

"The strapline is one big fabulous team and that really sums up the school."

To view the video, visit the school's YouTube channel at youtube.com/watch?v=IMfVoUmQDDs&feature=youtu.be.