PEOPLE across Gwent and Wales are being urged to support those who are lonely over Christmas.

A poll commissioned by The Salvation Army found 71 per cent of people in Wales say they worry about someone they know feeling isolated and lonely.

When asked if they ever felt lonely at Christmas, the poll revealed a third of people said either ‘yes’ or ‘sometimes’.

The Salvation Army has shared advice for anyone feeling worried about someone being lonely.

It urges people to contact a Salvation Army church or community centre, or get advice from organisations such as Age Cymru and Silverline, both of which offer a telephone advice line.

Andrew Wileman, assistant director for older people’s services at the charity, said the charity is particularly concerned about helping elderly people.

He added: “No one should feel alone at Christmas and certainly no one should feel they have no one to turn to.”

Research was commissioned by The Salvation Army and conducted by Opinium, a strategic insight agency. A total of 2,004 adults were polled between November 10 and 13.